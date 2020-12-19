Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
19 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
Asia Insurance Company - - - 09.01.2021 01.01.2021 to
Limited 11.00.a.m. 09.01.2021
EOGM
(EPCLSC)Engro Polymer - - - - - 05.01.2021 to
& Chemicals Limited 11.01.2021
===================================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
Comments are closed on this story.