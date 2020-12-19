KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== Asia Insurance Company - - - 09.01.2021 01.01.2021 to Limited 11.00.a.m. 09.01.2021 EOGM (EPCLSC)Engro Polymer - - - - - 05.01.2021 to & Chemicals Limited 11.01.2021 ===================================================================================================================

