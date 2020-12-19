AVN
89.10
Increased By
▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
BOP
9.46
Increased By
▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CHCC
134.95
Decreased By
▼ -0.65 (-0.48%)
DCL
10.40
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
DGKC
110.67
Increased By
▲ 0.84 (0.76%)
EFERT
63.99
Increased By
▲ 0.60 (0.95%)
EPCL
49.01
Increased By
▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL
21.30
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL
18.17
Increased By
▲ 1.37 (8.15%)
HASCOL
15.40
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HBL
136.44
Increased By
▲ 2.69 (2.01%)
HUBC
78.95
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL
5.87
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL
29.69
Increased By
▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
KAPCO
27.30
Increased By
▲ 0.51 (1.9%)
KEL
3.92
Increased By
▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM
15.68
Decreased By
▼ -0.27 (-1.69%)
MLCF
41.82
Increased By
▲ 0.32 (0.77%)
OGDC
109.61
Increased By
▲ 0.37 (0.34%)
PAEL
39.47
Increased By
▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
PIBTL
13.38
Decreased By
▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
PIOC
96.00
Increased By
▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
POWER
9.76
Increased By
▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL
95.80
Increased By
▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
PSO
207.51
Increased By
▲ 2.90 (1.42%)
SNGP
45.44
Increased By
▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
STPL
22.08
Decreased By
▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
TRG
75.31
Increased By
▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
UNITY
28.58
Increased By
▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL
1.08
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
