LIBOR interbank offered rates
Updated 19 Dec 2020
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Friday (December 18, 2020).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.08538 0.08288 1.57738 0.05075
Libor 1 Week 0.10138 0.10363 1.63000 0.08825
Libor 1 Month 0.15163 0.15388 1.80475 0.12663
Libor 2 Month 0.19388 0.18575 1.85300 0.16625
Libor 3 Month 0.23863 0.21950 1.96050 0.20488
Libor 6 Month 0.26000 0.24475 1.92438 0.23375
Libor 1 Year 0.33388 0.33450 2.01200 0.32763
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
