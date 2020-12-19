KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (December 18, 2020).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 160.15 160.24 160.15 159.97 159.96 159.67 159.42 EUR 196.29 196.48 196.50 196.39 196.52 196.31 196.11 GBP 216.83 216.98 216.89 216.67 216.69 216.34 216.02 ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020