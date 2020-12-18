AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CHCC 134.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.48%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
DGKC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.76%)
EFERT 63.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (8.15%)
HASCOL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HBL 136.44 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.01%)
HUBC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.9%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.69%)
MLCF 41.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.77%)
OGDC 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.34%)
PAEL 39.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
PIBTL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
PSO 207.51 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.42%)
SNGP 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
STPL 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
TRG 75.31 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PSX top performance proved a death blow to PDM narrative: Gill

  • Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision not only defeated the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but also provided employment to the poor with the opening of industries.
Ali Ahmed 18 Dec 2020

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill said that top performance of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) proved a death blow to the narrative of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision not only defeated the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but also provided employment to the poor with the opening of industries.

“While the superpowers suffered from economic instability due to coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan not only defeated COVID-19 due to its best strategy and Imran Khan's vision, but the opening of industries also provided employment to the poor and started new businesses,” said Gill in a tweet post on Friday.

“PSX's top performance proved to be the death blow to the PDM narrative.”

He further tweeted that the PSX reached a two-and-a-half year high of 43,766 points. He further said that as a result of increase in share prices of 73.07 percent companies, the market investment value increased by Rs 76.63 billion.

Shahbaz Gill PDM Imran Khan PSX

PSX top performance proved a death blow to PDM narrative: Gill

Pakistan’s credit profile indicates robust long-term GDP growth potential: Moody’s

Appointment of PM's advisers, SAPMs: SC rejects petition, uphelds IHC's verdict

UNGA adopts Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming peoples’ right to self-determination

3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours

Maryam shares, deletes an Israeli TV interview on Twitter claiming Nawaz sent delegations to normalise ties with country

Punjab cabinet approves implementation of Single National Curriculum

Baqir informs PM about housing loan disbursements

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 73.65 million, death toll at 1,654,920

Cuba offers talks with Biden after Trump tensions

Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters