PSX top performance proved a death blow to PDM narrative: Gill
- Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision not only defeated the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but also provided employment to the poor with the opening of industries.
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill said that top performance of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) proved a death blow to the narrative of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).
“While the superpowers suffered from economic instability due to coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan not only defeated COVID-19 due to its best strategy and Imran Khan's vision, but the opening of industries also provided employment to the poor and started new businesses,” said Gill in a tweet post on Friday.
“PSX's top performance proved to be the death blow to the PDM narrative.”
He further tweeted that the PSX reached a two-and-a-half year high of 43,766 points. He further said that as a result of increase in share prices of 73.07 percent companies, the market investment value increased by Rs 76.63 billion.