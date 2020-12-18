PSX top performance proved a death blow to PDM narrative: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill said that top performance of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) proved a death blow to the narrative of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision not only defeated the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but also provided employment to the poor with the opening of industries.

“While the superpowers suffered from economic instability due to coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan not only defeated COVID-19 due to its best strategy and Imran Khan's vision, but the opening of industries also provided employment to the poor and started new businesses,” said Gill in a tweet post on Friday.

“PSX's top performance proved to be the death blow to the PDM narrative.”

He further tweeted that the PSX reached a two-and-a-half year high of 43,766 points. He further said that as a result of increase in share prices of 73.07 percent companies, the market investment value increased by Rs 76.63 billion.