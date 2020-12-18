AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
CHCC 135.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.44%)
DCL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
DGKC 109.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.78%)
EFERT 63.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.94%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.09%)
FCCL 21.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.02%)
HASCOL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
HBL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.38%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 29.10 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.6%)
KAPCO 26.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.24%)
MLCF 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.51%)
OGDC 109.25 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
PAEL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.55%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.82%)
PIOC 95.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.2%)
POWER 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
PPL 95.30 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.65%)
PSO 204.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.67%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
STPL 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
TRG 74.46 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (2.17%)
UNITY 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
BR100 4,599 Increased By ▲ 52.21 (1.15%)
BR30 23,056 Increased By ▲ 331.66 (1.46%)
KSE100 43,767 Increased By ▲ 406.5 (0.94%)
KSE30 18,272 Increased By ▲ 170.02 (0.94%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Construction take-off: Saving grace

BR Research 18 Dec 2020

Arguably, few incentive policies in Pakistan have yielded such instantaneous results as the one introduced a few months ago by PM Imran Khan on construction; pegging industrial growth to the building and construction sector making it the ultimate catalyst for manufacturing and jobs. It is a time-tested formula—construction is a great propellent for economic growth.

There are at least 40 ancillary sectors tied to construction, including large and small manufacturers of bricks, marbles, cement, steel, tile, wood, paint, glass and so on. Two major indicators: cement and steel show tremendous outcomes. Cement tapped a new high in Oct-20 selling nearly 6 million tons of cement in that month; a historic high (read more “Cement: Grabbing the bull by its horns”, Dec 4, 2020) while long steel products also gathered steam. Industry players in both sectors are gearing for a fresh round of expansions (read more: “IPO files: Agha steel’s ‘Midas’ touch”, Oct 6, 2020).

Builders are not shying away either. According to official numbers from the Federal Board of Revenue, nearly 400 projects have been registered (74 of which are approved in Sindh) under the construction package where builders will be eligible for the new fixed tax regime (on the basis of surface area), a 90 percent tax waiver for low-cost housing projects with government promising not to ask any questions on the source of funds. This is an ideal and rather lucrative way to whiten money.

To push demand in Naya Pakistan Housing, cash and interest rate subsidies are available for end-users while SBP has mandated mortgage finance targets for banks to provide home loans. The demand inflow right now is just the beginning where construction of new projects under NPHP has barely started. Other infrastructure development is going hand-in-hand. Construction of hydro power plants (Suki Kinari, Dasu and Karoot) and dams (Mohmand, Basha), for instance, is already creating ripples; more are on the way which together will continue to feed demand in key construction sectors for years to come.

While one could question the efficacy of the construction and housing packages itself (read more: “Housing: Reading between the lines”, Nov 12, 2020) and what impact it would have on urban development, income inequality, low-cost housing, and skilled employment—because there are certainly those relevant concerns—there is no doubt that government incent is working the way it was intended—as a low hanging fruit, easy to grasp and delivering quick outcomes.

Construction take-off: Saving grace

Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz

$4.5bn foreign debt incurred in 5 months

Power Division decides to adjust Gencos’ surplus employees

CCP finds no abuse of dominance in cement, sugar sectors

Economy: IsDB sounds optimistic note

Coronavirus-hit governments should tax the rich: study

BoE ready to tolerate a Brexit inflation spike

Fake accounts case: SC censures NAB, hints at summoning its chairman

71 Covid-19 deaths reported

Senate elections: MQM(P) pledges support to PM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters