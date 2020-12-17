World
Coronavirus cases in Netherlands jump by record of almost 13,000
- The steep increase in infections comes just days after a tough, five-week lockdown was imposed in the Netherlands.
17 Dec 2020
AMSTERDAM: Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands jumped by nearly 13,000 in 24 hours, hitting a new record for the second day in a row, data released by Dutch health authorities on Thursday showed.
The steep increase in infections comes just days after a tough, five-week lockdown was imposed in the Netherlands, where more than 10,000 people have died of COVID-19 during the pandemic.
