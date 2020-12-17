Greek central bank sees 8-10bn euros of new bad loans due to pandemic

ATHENS: Greek banks are likely to be burdened by 8.0-10.0 billion euros of new impaired loans as a result of the COVID-10 pandemic, the country's central bank governor said on Thursday.

"The new non-performing loans that will be born out of the pandemic are projected at 8 to 10 billion euros," Bank of Greece Chief Yannis Stournaras told an e-conference on restarting the economy.

He said loans under payment moratoria stood at around 20 billion euros currently.