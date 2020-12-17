World
Brazil health minister eyes up to 24mn vaccines by January
- Pazuello said the expected vaccines in January could be made up of 500,000 Pfizer doses, 9 million doses from China's Sinovac and 15 million doses from AstraZeneca.
RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil expects to receive some 24 million COVID-19 vaccines by January, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Thursday.
Pazuello said the expected vaccines in January could be made up of 500,000 Pfizer doses, 9 million doses from China's Sinovac and 15 million doses from AstraZeneca.
