Pakistan
Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market
17 Dec 2020
HYDERABAD: Following were the bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market on Thursday.
Gold -Tezabi- 24ct Rs.96022/10 grams
Gold -Tezabi- 22ct Rs.88022/10 grams
Silver -Tezabi Rs. 1045/10 grams
