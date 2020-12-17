AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
39 deaths, 618 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Punjab on Thursday

  • The Punjab health department has allocated 669 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province from which 255 ones are in use while 416 are spare so far.
APP 17 Dec 2020

LAHORE: As many as 39 deaths and 618 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday in Punjab.

According to the record shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of cases in the province reached 129,291 while the total number of deaths was recorded 3,491 so far.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 361 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, five in Kasur, seven in Sheikhupura, three in Nankana Sahib, 51 in Rawalpindi, five in Chakwal, four in Jehlum, one in Gujranwala, one in Hafizabad, two in Sialkot, one in Gujrat, 32 in Faisalabad, seven in Toba Tek Singh, 13 in Multan,one in Vehari, eight in Khanewal, three in Lodharan, three in Dera Ghazi Khan, two in Chineot, 23 in Sargodha,15 in Mianwali, seven in Khoshab, seven in Jhang, one in Bhakkar, 20 in Bahawalpur, nine in Muzaffargarh, two in Layyah, eight in Rahimyar Khan, two in Sahiwal, six in Okara, two in Rajanpur and six new cases were reported in Pakpatan during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 2,239,880 tests for COVID-19 so far while 115,595 confirmed cases recovered in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that services for coronavirus treatment have been provided in 242 hospitals across the province where 8,329 beds have been reserved in which 3,786 beds are equipped with oxygen facility among which 534 beds are occupied and the rest are vacant.

The Punjab health department has allocated 669 ventilators for coronavirus patients across the province from which 255 ones are in use while 416 are spare so far.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately regarding symptoms of coronavirus, the health department advised the citizens.

