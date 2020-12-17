AVN 84.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1%)
FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit

  • The FM will hold discussions with the UAE leadership on all areas of mutual interest including regional and global issues.
  • He will also meet the Pakistani diaspora there which is home to the second largest Pakistani community abroad.
Aisha Mahmood 17 Dec 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a two-day official visit.

The foreign minister was received by Pakistan's Consul General in Dubai Ahmed Amjad Ali, senior officers of the embassy, and senior officials from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs the Foreign Minister at Dubai International Airport.

During the visit, the FM will hold discussions with the UAE leadership on all areas of mutual interest including regional and global issues. According to a press release by the Foreign Office (FO), Qureshi will exchange views on bilateral cooperation, in particular trade, investment and the welfare of Pakistani diaspora.

He will also meet the Pakistani diaspora there which is home to the second largest Pakistani community abroad. The FM will also interact with local and international media.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy historic fraternal relations, rooted firmly in shared history, common faith, values and mutual respect. High-level visits are an important feature, which not only exhibit cordial ties between the two countries but also accord the leadership an opportunity to give further impetus to strengthening bilateral cooperation on a wide range of issues.

FM Qureshi arrives in UAE on two-day visit

