Pakistan concerned over US sanctions on Turkey

Recorder Report 17 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday expressed “deep concerns” over the sanctions by the United States on Turkey, and maintained that it will remain opposed to imposition of unilateral coercive measures against any country in principle.

“Pakistan is deeply concerned on the imposition of sanctions on Turkey by the United States. Pakistan remains opposed to imposition of unilateral coercive measures against any country in principle. The solution to all issues lies in dialogue, diplomacy and mutual understanding,” Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said while reacting to the US sanctions on Turkey for procuring and testing a Russian-made S-400 air defense system.

He asserted that Pakistan acknowledges and appreciates Turkey’s invaluable role towards regional and international peace and stability.

“The people and the government of Pakistan reiterate their strong support for the government and the people of Turkey in their quest for national security, peace and prosperity, and as always, will continue to stand by them towards the achievement of these shared goals,” the spokesperson added.

