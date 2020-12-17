Income tax returns: 800,000 non-filers issued notices

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has electronically issued notices to around 800,000 persons, who had failed to file their income tax returns up to last date of December 8 for the tax year 2020.

When contacted, Dr. Waqar Masood Khan Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (Minister of State) on Revenue confirmed to Business Recorder that notices have been served to the non-filers of returns. These included those who had filed returns last fiscal year, but failed to file due returns during the current financial year. The notices have been served to the taxpayers through electronic IRIS system of the FBR, Waqar Masood added. So far, the FBR has received 1.882 million tax returns for tax year 2020. Over 300,000 taxpayers who have sought extension in the filing of date before December 8, 2020.

