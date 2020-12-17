AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

43 Pakistanis illegally residing in UK arrive

Recorder Report 17 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Forty-three Pakistanis illegally residing in the United Kingdom arrived here Wednesday amid reports of “diplomatic row” between the two countries over non-extradition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Interior Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday refuted the report published in a British newspaper that Pakistan has refused to give clearance to a charter flight carrying around 40 deportees from the UK due to a “diplomatic row” over extradition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who is wanted to the country’s courts.

In a statement, a spokesman of the Interior Ministry said that there is no truth in the reports, as the British charter flight carrying 43 Pakistanis will be arriving in Pakistan on Wednesday.

“There is no such issue,” the spokesperson said, while referring to the reports of any diplomatic row between Pakistan and the UK.

Sources in the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed to Business Recorder that the British flight carrying 43 deportees arrived at Islamabad International Airport on Wednesday at 11am.

The British media outlet claimed that Pakistani authorities refused to give clearance to the British charter flight, after it did not cooperate in sending former prime minister Nawaz Sharif back despite requests by the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar.

Quoting sources, the media outlet claimed that “Pakistan sent a warning that it need not accept illegal immigrants from London if Britain will not return its former PM who many believe is staying in the UK illegally.”

It further stated “Shahzad Akbar wrote to Priti Patel [Secretary of State for the Home Department] on October 5 warning that Mr Sharif has been responsible for pillaging the state and I trust that you will be supportive of our efforts to bring those responsible for corruption to account.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

43 Pakistanis illegally residing in UK arrive

Fed vows to maintain bond-buying

Poppy to be used for making morphine-based painkillers

NFC spending: Provinces cannot be held accountable: PPP

Omar Ayub quits PPIB chairmanship?

Cement makers thwart govt’s efforts to boost economy: CCP

Significant growth in cement dispatches recorded

Taliban alone cannot be blamed for rising violence in Afghanistan: Qureshi

PM pays homage to APS martyrs

Jul-Nov FDI down 17pc on Chinese outflows

Global vaccine scheme risks failure

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.