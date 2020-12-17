43 Pakistanis illegally residing in UK arrive

ISLAMABAD: Forty-three Pakistanis illegally residing in the United Kingdom arrived here Wednesday amid reports of “diplomatic row” between the two countries over non-extradition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Interior Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday refuted the report published in a British newspaper that Pakistan has refused to give clearance to a charter flight carrying around 40 deportees from the UK due to a “diplomatic row” over extradition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif who is wanted to the country’s courts.

In a statement, a spokesman of the Interior Ministry said that there is no truth in the reports, as the British charter flight carrying 43 Pakistanis will be arriving in Pakistan on Wednesday.

“There is no such issue,” the spokesperson said, while referring to the reports of any diplomatic row between Pakistan and the UK.

Sources in the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed to Business Recorder that the British flight carrying 43 deportees arrived at Islamabad International Airport on Wednesday at 11am.

The British media outlet claimed that Pakistani authorities refused to give clearance to the British charter flight, after it did not cooperate in sending former prime minister Nawaz Sharif back despite requests by the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability, Shahzad Akbar.

Quoting sources, the media outlet claimed that “Pakistan sent a warning that it need not accept illegal immigrants from London if Britain will not return its former PM who many believe is staying in the UK illegally.”

It further stated “Shahzad Akbar wrote to Priti Patel [Secretary of State for the Home Department] on October 5 warning that Mr Sharif has been responsible for pillaging the state and I trust that you will be supportive of our efforts to bring those responsible for corruption to account.”

