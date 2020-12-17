CDWP approves one project, five position papers

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has approved one project at the cost of Rs7.25 billion, and five position papers at the cost of Rs21.10 billion, and referred two position papers worth Rs37.23 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for final approval.

The CDWP met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan at P Bock Secretariat on Wednesday.

Secretary Planning Mathar Niaz Rana, senior officials from the Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from the provincial governments participated through video conference.

Projects related to energy, physical planning and housing, science and technology, and transport and communications were presented at the meeting.

The CDWP considered four projects including two new projects and approved one project at the cost of Rs7.25 billion, and approved five position papers valued at Rs21.10 billion, and two position papers worth Rs37.23 billion referred to the ECNEC for further approval.

Two position papers related to energy approved by the CDWP.

The first approved project namely, “220KV Dhabeji Substation for Provision of electricity for Dhabeji Special economic Zone (DSEZ)” worth Rs4.2 billion.

This project will facilitate the electrification of Dhabeji SEZ, construction of 220 kV GIS substation at Dhabeji SEZ with associated transmission line has been planned to supply ultimate load of 250MW Dhabeji SEZ.

Second approved position paper was titled, “34.5MW Harpo Hydropower Project District Skardu” worth Rs9.523 billion.

The main objective of the project is to provide adequate facilities for the generation, transmission and distribution of electrical energy keeping in view the future requirements in Baltistan region.

A project related to physical planning and housing namely “Improvement of Water Treatment Plant and Water Distribution System in Faisalabad (Construction of Distribution Center, rehabilitation of Old Jhai Khanuana water Treatment Plant (JICA Grant-in-Aid) Phase-1 Faisalabad” worth Rs7.25 billion was approved in the meeting.

A position paper related to physical planning and housing presented in the CDWP.

First position paper namely “Construction of Judicial and Administration Complex in Mauve area” worth Rs537.873 million was approved in the meeting.

A position paper related to science and technology presented in the meeting namely “Jalozai Campus of University of Engineering & Technology, Peshawar” worth Rs6.54 billion was approved by the CDWP.

Three position papers related to transport and communications presented in the meeting namely “Dualization & improvement of Old Bannu Road” worth Rs17.23 billion referred to the ECNEC.

Second PP titled, “Land acquisition for Swat Motorway Phase –II” worth Rs20 billion also referred to the Ecnec, and “Accelerated Development Plan for Southern Balochistan” worth Rs313 million approved by the CDWP.

This project is in the line with Prime Minister’s Vision for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

Around 320,000 additional households will be provided with electricity, increasing the electricity provision from current 12 percent to 57 percent of the households, 100 percent households will be provided gas facility, 640,000 children will be facilitated through accelerated and distance learning programmes, 16 dams will add 0.5MAF of water storage sufficient to irrigate 0.15 million acres of land, and so many other facilities are included in this.

The CDWP also discussed two Concept Clearance proposals namely, “Sindh Human Capital Project Sindh 100 Days plus Programme” worth Rs2,479.5 million and “Crises Resilient Social Protection” worth Rs128.240 million.

