AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19 claims 15 more lives in Sindh

Recorder Report 17 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 15 more coronavirus patients died overnight lifting the death toll 3,237 and 1,224 new cases emerged when 11,495 samples were tested raising the tally to 199,706.

In a statement issued here from CM House, he said that 15 more patients lost their lives overnight lifting the death toll to 3,237 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 11,495 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,224 cases that constituted 10.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,178,494 tests have been conducted against which 199,706 cases were detected, of them 88 percent or 176,337 patients have recovered, including 6,952 overnight.

The CM said that currently 20,132 patients were under treatment, of them 19,227 were in home isolation, 16 at isolation centres and 889 in different hospitals. He added that the condition of 799 patients was stated to be critical, including 89 have been shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,224 new cases, 874 have been detected from Karachi, including 302 from East, 176 Central, 162 South, 116 Korangi, 60 Malir and 58 West. Hyderabad has 112, Shaheed Benazirabad 33, Dadu 25, Sanghar and Tando Muhammad Khan 15-15 each, Ghotki 13, Jamshoro 12, Badin 10, Mirpurkhas 11, Khairpur, Naushehroferoze, Tando Allahyar and Thatta eight each, Sukkur seven, Jecobabad three, Larkana Shikarpur and Umerkot two each.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Covid-19 claims 15 more lives in Sindh

Fed vows to maintain bond-buying

Poppy to be used for making morphine-based painkillers

NFC spending: Provinces cannot be held accountable: PPP

Omar Ayub quits PPIB chairmanship?

Cement makers thwart govt’s efforts to boost economy: CCP

Significant growth in cement dispatches recorded

Taliban alone cannot be blamed for rising violence in Afghanistan: Qureshi

PM pays homage to APS martyrs

Jul-Nov FDI down 17pc on Chinese outflows

Global vaccine scheme risks failure

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.