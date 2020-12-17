Senate election will be held on time: Rabbani

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Raza Rabbani has said that the Senate election will be held on time as per the constitution.

The procedure cannot be changed by making amendments; the decisions of the Council of Interests are also being taken by the Cabinet itself.

Former Senate Chairman and PPP leader Raza Rabbani while addressing a press conference in Sindh Assembly said that under the Constitution, the Election Commission is an independent authority which can announce the date of elections. He said that the term of the current Senate will end at 12 midnight on March 11. Senate elections are being held under the Constitution. The procedure for Senate elections cannot be changed by amending the Election Act.

Raza Rabbani said that it is mentioned in Article 59 which senator will retire and when, there was talk of holding elections in the Senate through show of hands, Senate elections from show of hands is a step towards further polarization, I hope the Supreme Court will not be part of this game of Executive.