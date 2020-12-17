17 Dec 1971: Last day of war

Lt Col Muhammad Akram Raja was commanding 35 FF Regiment which he raised on 19 Apr 1971 at Abbottabad and took it to Chaman in May, its peace location.

The Battalion had lot of reservists and ex-servicemen. The Unit was put through extensive training to make it battle worthy in the shortest possible time.

When things got hot, in September, the Unit moved to Mahesar (Sindh) and then to Khanpur (Punjab). The extensive movement and travelling by this young Battalion almost 200 miles every night in the hours of darkness may be understood for its effects on any impending actions.

The Unit stayed there nearly two months and carried out hard training before War broke out on 3rd Dec 1971 in Western Sector.

The Unit was moved to Fort Abbas and took up defensive positions before receiving the orders for move to Sialkot Sector.

The Unit carried out ‘Relief in Line’ and took up ‘Defensive Positions’ at Mirowal-Rayya Khas area in Narowal Sector before moving to Shakergarh and Zafarwal and finally to Pindi Purbian a village 3 miles east of Zafarwal on 16 Dec 1971 for impending operation. The Unit kept on pouring till late at night on 16/17 Dec.

Lt Col Muhammad Akram Raja was given the orders to counter attack Barapind-Jarpal where enemy had penetrated in strength. The Unit was moved from Pindi Porbian to FUP (forming up place) near Barapind. The attack went in approximately at 05.20 a.m. with full force and strength. Commanding Officer was leading the attack personally and so were the four company commanders, an action that even surprised the enemy.

Thick battle took place and continued for 5-6 hours in the cold and foggy morning in lot of smoke emanating from explosives being used by both sides.

Lt Col Muhammad Akram Raja fought bravely and with a lot of determination and inflicted many casualties on the enemy. The enemy was forced to pull out its infantry and brought tanks forward which started shooting from the main gun.

Lt Col Muhammad Akram Raja gave personal example of gallantly of highest level and became ‘martyr’ and embraced ‘shahadat’ within first hour of the battle.

The battle was very intense and within a short span of about 5-6 hours, 60 all ranks including 4 officers,1 JCO and 55 other ranks embraced shahadat, a very high rate of casualties by any standards. Nearly 200 were wounded.

Ceasefire was declared same evening since Bangladesh had come into existence. Was this action really required. We lost so many lives unnecessarily.

Lt Col Muhammad Akram Raja Shaheed was awarded H.J (Hilal e Jurat) in recognition of his brave, courageous and gallant action. This is one action for which the enemy had a lot of praise for Col Akram Raja and the Battalion. The opponent CO Lt Col V P Airy insisted and wrote a citation on the very brave action of Col Raja on the morning of 18 Dec, next day of ceasefire.

Col Akram Raja’s brave and very courageous action deserved N.H (Nishan-e-Haider) very much for this son of the soil. As long as such soldiers like him are there in our ranks, enemy dare not venture any mischievous action.

Col Imtiaz-ul-Haque (R) who has authored this write up and a book on the action named ‘The Charge of The Bulls’ participated in this action as a Company Commander as Maj Imtiaz-ul-Haque. Was wounded in action and recommended for S.J.

COL IMTIAZ-UL-HAQUE (R)

