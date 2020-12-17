‘Great sacrifices of APS martyrs will never be forgotten’

FAISALABAD: The great sacrifices of the martyrs of Army Public School will never be forgotten whose blood has united the nation against terrorism.

This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan while addressed the Uelma conference on the anniversary of Army Public School under the arrangement of District Administration. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, SSP Operations Kashif Aslam, Members of Assembly Chaudhry Latif Nazar, Shakeel Shahid, CEO Education Ali Ahmad Sian, Akhtar Butt, Mohammad Sadiq, Prof Khalid Hassan, Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, Maulana Yusuf Anwar, Maulana Mohammad Riaz Kharal, Qari Yaseen Zafar, Iftikhar Naqvi and other scholars, teachers and people belonging to different fields were present.

Referring to the Peshawar tragedy in an emotional manner, Divisional Commissioner said that the pain of this tragic incident of the worst terrorism was felt by every member of the nation, after which a serious and strong determination in the war on terror lead to success in this challenge which is a blessing of the blood of the martyred children.

He termed the Milli Nagmas sung by the students as very inspiring to convey the message against terrorism. The Deputy Commissioner said that the best way to show devotion to innocent martyred children and share the grief of their parents is with the new generation. The tragedy of Peshawar is not only sad but also capable of defending the homeland with courage and bravery.

He paid homage to the martyrs of all the forces in the war on terror and said that their sacrifices would not be in vain and they would not allow any threat to the security of Pakistan by uniting in this regard and thwarting all the conspiracies of the enemy.

Addressing the function, the MPAs said that no sacrifice would be spared in the protection of the country, which the martyrs of Army Public School lit the peace with their blood.

They said that the nation will always remember the martyrs. Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi, Maulana Muhammad Yusuf Anwar, Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharal and other religious scholars said that although the Peshawar tragedy is a deep national pain, we have gone through this ordeal.—PR

