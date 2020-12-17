AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
Religious scholars call for unity to counter challenges

Recorder Report 17 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The speakers at the Ulema Mashaikh Conference, organised by the Lahore district administration here on Wednesday, called for national unity and urged the people to work for Pakistan with the same spirit that was shown by our elders at the time of independence movement.

The conference was attended by religious scholars including Allama Abdul Khabir Azad, Maulana Hussain Akbar, Mufti Iqbal Chisti, Maulana Abdul Wahab, Agha Shah Hussain Qazlbash, Qari Ahmad Mian Thanwi, Maulana Abdul Sattar Niazi, Agha Syed Mubarak Ali Mousavi, Maulana Ghulam Sarwar Awan and Maulana Shakeel-ur-Rehman Nasir, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik, DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan and senior officials.

While addressing the conference, the Ulema said that those who do not see freedom as a blessing should look at atrocities being committed in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. They observed that on this day Pakistan faced two big tragedies, dismemberment of the country in 1971 and the APS tragedy six years ago. “Today is indeed a sad day for us, but it is a day for us to learn a lesson,” they added.

“The Pakistan Army is fighting on two fronts to counter both domestic and foreign conspiracies, but sadly some political leaders are pursuing anti-military agenda. Those who sacrifice their lives to protect the motherland are shown respect and honour,” they added.

The DC said that we have lost people to terrorism who were dear to us; “every segment of the society has given sacrifice to protect Pakistan. There is peace in the country today because of our sacrifices and the solidarity shown by the nation,” he added.

He observed that everyone has a role to play in making Pakistan a strong and peaceful country.

