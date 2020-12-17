Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
17 Dec 2020
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 16, 2020).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: (+) 4,547.98
High: 4,574.48
Low: 4,540.20
Net Change: (+) 7.34
Volume ('000): 379,980
Value ('000): 18,703,957
Makt Cap 1,484,572,274,454
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,541.70
NET CH. (-) 100.18
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,075.75
NET CH. (-) 68.79
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,945.49
NET CH. (+) 12.04
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,012.89
NET CH. (-) 39.79
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,074.12
NET CH. (+) 39.10
------------------------------------
As on: 16-December-2020
====================================
