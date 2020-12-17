KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 16, 2020).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: (+) 4,547.98 High: 4,574.48 Low: 4,540.20 Net Change: (+) 7.34 Volume ('000): 379,980 Value ('000): 18,703,957 Makt Cap 1,484,572,274,454 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,541.70 NET CH. (-) 100.18 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,075.75 NET CH. (-) 68.79 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,945.49 NET CH. (+) 12.04 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,012.89 NET CH. (-) 39.79 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,074.12 NET CH. (+) 39.10 ------------------------------------ As on: 16-December-2020 ====================================

