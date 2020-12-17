AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 16, 2020). ====================================...
Recorder Report 17 Dec 2020

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (December 16, 2020).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:              (+) 4,547.98
High:                       4,574.48
Low:                        4,540.20
Net Change:                 (+) 7.34
Volume ('000):               379,980
Value ('000):             18,703,957
Makt Cap           1,484,572,274,454
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,541.70
NET CH.                   (-) 100.18
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  6,075.75
NET CH.                    (-) 68.79
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,945.49
NET CH.                    (+) 12.04
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,012.89
NET CH.                    (-) 39.79
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,074.12
NET CH.                    (+) 39.10
------------------------------------
As on:              16-December-2020
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

Fed vows to maintain bond-buying

Poppy to be used for making morphine-based painkillers

NFC spending: Provinces cannot be held accountable: PPP

Omar Ayub quits PPIB chairmanship?

Cement makers thwart govt’s efforts to boost economy: CCP

Significant growth in cement dispatches recorded

Taliban alone cannot be blamed for rising violence in Afghanistan: Qureshi

PM pays homage to APS martyrs

Jul-Nov FDI down 17pc on Chinese outflows

Global vaccine scheme risks failure

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.