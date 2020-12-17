Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
17 Dec 2020
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Right Credit on
==============================================================================================
Engro Fertilizer Limited 31.12.2020 50% Interim Cash Dividend 16.12.2020
Wah NobleChemicals Limited 30.06.2020 40% FinalCash Dividend 15.12.2020
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2020
Comments are closed on this story.