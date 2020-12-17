AVN 82.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.04%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.12%)
DCL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
DGKC 110.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
EFERT 62.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
FCCL 21.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.38%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
HASCOL 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.11%)
HBL 133.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.19%)
HUBC 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.17%)
JSCL 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
KAPCO 27.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
LOTCHEM 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
MLCF 41.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
OGDC 107.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 36.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 13.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
PIOC 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.62%)
POWER 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
PPL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.27%)
PSO 205.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.24%)
SNGP 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
STPL 22.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 71.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.96%)
UNITY 28.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Will Biden use an old playbook?

BR Research 17 Dec 2020

So it’s official now. The electoral college certified this Monday Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. It’s another matter that the political harmony in those united states lies in tatters. Outgoing President Trump and his allies have mounted all sorts of effort to overturn the results. But even in failure, they have succeeded in delegitimizing the outcome of the election for millions of Americans.

The US allies had heaved a proverbial sigh of relief upon the defeat of the norm-shattering Trump in elections last month – such was the yearning for normalcy in international affairs. The Biden cabinet nominees indeed signal a return of the conventional Washington wisdom. But the nominees are being deemed too standard for a world that looks way different than when Biden left office as VP in 2016.

Some US-based political observers have recently pointed out how Biden has surrounded himself with a cabinet made mostly of folks who he is familiar with or has worked with for many years, and in some cases, decades. These include his former political aides, close political allies, one-time protégés, and former Obama administration officials. There are both pros and cons for this kind of staffing.

The obvious benefit of this approach is that the new administration can work like a well-tuned machine, something that might sit well with those Americans who are exhausted after four years of chaos-fueled Trump presidency. A significant downside of a bonhomie-ridden atmosphere is that points-of-view may not be challenged and different alternatives may not be explored at depth by like-minded folks.

The predictability that Biden brings to foreign policy front is mostly due to the fact that most of his cabinet nominees are veterans from the Obama administration. This is manifest in nomination of Antony Blinken as his Secretary of State (to be confirmed by Senate) and Jake Sullivan as his National Security Adviser (NSA is a Presidential appointment). Both men were among key policymakers during Obama years.

This predictability is going to assist countries like Pakistan and Turkey, which have had an on-again, off-again characteristic to their bilateral relations with US in the past decade, in traversing 2021 and beyond. Blinken, for instance, was among the architects of US policy on Pakistan and Afghanistan during Obama era. He pushed for normalization of Indo-Pak ties when he was Deputy Secretary of State (2014-16).

While Indian media has cast his appointment as “bad news” for Pakistan, others point out his statement earlier this year expressing concern over the Kashmir situation. While there is little doubt about bipartisan consensus in the US over propping up India as a counterweight to China in South Asia and now the Indo-Pacific, the situation is far more complicated than Biden administration being pro or anti-Pakistan.

When it comes to Pakistan, the Biden administration may relieve pressure on some fronts and put pressure on new fronts. For instance, unlike the Trump administration, Biden’s men aren’t likely to pressure China allies like Pakistan to choose between China and US. That works for Pakistan, for CPEC needs new energy for its next phase. Similarly, undue pressure at forums like FATF may be eased in return for cooperation on regional issues, unlike Trump’s approach of all stick and no carrot.

However, Islamabad may come under new pressure on reported violations of human rights, religious freedom and media independence. This will test the spirit of cooperation that Pakistan hopes to develop with Biden. In addition, considering Biden would likely hesitate on complete withdrawal from Afghanistan right away, it would put pressure on Pakistan to help keep the situation from spiraling out of control in Kabul and other major population centers. In that context, the recent visit of PM Khan to Afghanistan was a smart move and the optimism it has generated will go some way.

Will Biden use an old playbook?

US vaccine campaign grows as COVID-19 kills 3,000-plus Americans daily

China welcomes WHO-led trip to investigate COVID-19, WHO official says

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 72.92 million, death toll at 1,641,733

Fed vows to maintain bond-buying

Poppy to be used for making morphine-based painkillers

NFC spending: Provinces cannot be held accountable: PPP

Omar Ayub quits PPIB chairmanship?

Cement makers thwart govt’s efforts to boost economy: CCP

Significant growth in cement dispatches recorded

Taliban alone cannot be blamed for rising violence in Afghanistan: Qureshi

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters