World
UK's Johnson says a good Brexit trade deal can be done but EU knows parameters
- "We've just got to make sure that we control our own laws, and control our own waters, and there's a good deal there to be done but if not, WTO/Australia terms it is."
16 Dec 2020
LONDON: British Prime Minister said on Wednesday there was a good trade deal to be done with the European Union, but the bloc knew what Britain's limits were in the negotiations.
"Where we get to with the EU - well, again, that is very much matter for our friends. They know what the parameters are," Johnson told a media conference.
"We've just got to make sure that we control our own laws, and control our own waters, and there's a good deal there to be done but if not, WTO/Australia terms it is."
Top Pakistani officials term Israel visit, meeting reports ‘ridiculous and pathetic’
UK's Johnson says a good Brexit trade deal can be done but EU knows parameters
Pakistan desires reduction of violence in Afghanistan to bolster hope for peace pact: Qureshi
Bitcoin breaks above $20,000 for first time
Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan: Study
Rouhani says Iran 'very happy' Trump leaving
SMEs vital for promoting economic activities, says Imran
Govt making all-out efforts to provide best health facilities to people, says PM
Pakistan’s improved security, successes against terrorism are ‘owed to the martyrs’ of APS: FO
Growth in Power Generation and Petroleum Sale: SBP
Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit
Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours
Read more stories
Comments