UK's Johnson says a good Brexit trade deal can be done but EU knows parameters

LONDON: British Prime Minister said on Wednesday there was a good trade deal to be done with the European Union, but the bloc knew what Britain's limits were in the negotiations.

"Where we get to with the EU - well, again, that is very much matter for our friends. They know what the parameters are," Johnson told a media conference.

"We've just got to make sure that we control our own laws, and control our own waters, and there's a good deal there to be done but if not, WTO/Australia terms it is."