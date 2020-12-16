AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Germany to contribute 1.5 million euros to Thyssenkrupp's Saudi hydrogen plant

  • Aiming to build up partnerships overseas to secure imports, Germany approved in June a 9 billion euro strategy to promote hydrogen initiatives at home and globally.
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

FRANKFURT: Germany will make a 1.5 million euro ($1.83 million) contribution to Thyssenkrupp’s planned hydrogen electrolysis plant in Saudi Arabia, the second commitment this month under a broader national strategy to support hydrogen technology.

Electrolysis is a carbon-free process - if powered by renewable electricity - to extract “green” hydrogen from water, but future German demand for the element as it moves to decarbonise its economy can’t be met domestically.

Aiming to build up partnerships overseas to secure imports, Germany approved in June a 9 billion euro strategy to promote hydrogen initiatives at home and globally.

Thyssenkrupp unit Uhde Chlorine Engineers (TKUCE), part of the group’s Plant Technology division, will supply a 20 megawatt (MW) electrolysis plant, to produce hydrogen from solar and wind power, to the Element One project in the Saudi NEOM business region, Germany’s economy ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The multi-billion dollar Helios Green Fuels Project in Saudi Arabia is due to produce 650 tonnes of hydrogen and 3,000 tonnes of ammonia per day from 4 gigawatts (GW) of renewable electricity from 2025.

The ammonia, which is easier to store and transport than gaseous hydrogen, will be shipped overseas for reconverting to hydrogen for use as an alternative fuel in transportation.

Helios also involves Saudi firm ACWA Power, Air Products & Chemicals of the U.S. and Danish chemical catalysis producer Haldor Topsoe.

“The project contributes to building up reliable import capacities and the strategic positioning of German companies in this marketplace of the future,” the ministry said.

Earlier this month, Germany said it would pay 8.2 million euro towards a Siemens hydrogen project in Chile.

Dollar euros Thyssenkrupp hydrogen electrolysis plant hydrogen technology

Germany to contribute 1.5 million euros to Thyssenkrupp's Saudi hydrogen plant

Pakistan desires reduction of violence in Afghanistan to bolster hope for peace pact: Qureshi

Bitcoin breaks above $20,000 for first time

Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan: Study

Rouhani says Iran 'very happy' Trump leaving

SMEs vital for promoting economic activities, says Imran

Govt making all-out efforts to provide best health facilities to people, says PM

Pakistan’s improved security, successes against terrorism are ‘owed to the martyrs’ of APS: FO

Growth in Power Generation and Petroleum Sale: SBP

Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters