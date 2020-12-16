Saudi Arabia, Qatar keen to invest in Pakistan museums, says Zulfi

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia and Qatar were keen to invest in museums of Pakistan due to immense potential of religious tourism in the country.

Museums could play a significant role in country's economy through generating revenue but unfortunately, this sector was ignored in previous regimes, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Sayed Zulfikar Abass Bukhari while speaking at a webinar on Wednesday.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had taken much needed steps for the improvement of the sector under the guidance of the prime minister who was a strong proponent of tourism.

Zulfi Bukhari said the management of Lahore Museum would be given under the control of Archeology Department and a board would also be formed in that regard.

The Taxila Museum was a beautiful museum with relics of the Buddha religion that attracted a large number of tourists across the globe, he added.

He said the government would also establish world class museums in Abbottabad, Kalash and Peshawar to acquaint the people with history, culture and heritage of the areas.

Chitral was a natural tourist destination, he said adding the government was working to refine its beauty.