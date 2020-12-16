Fonseca frustrated by demands of AS Roma's fixture schedule

ROME: AS Roma coach Paulo Fonseca has criticised the relentless fixture schedule his players are facing in the run-up to Serie A's winter break and questioned whether his team is being treated fairly.

The Portuguese spoke ahead of his side's league game against Torino in the capital on Thursday.

It is the only game of the day in Italy's top flight, and comes at least 24 hours later than the bulk of the midweek fixtures.

"I don't understand why Roma is the only team to play on Thursday, less than 72 hours before the next game. We must pay attention to the condition of the players," Fonseca said at a news conference.

"We're playing three games a week, so it's difficult to change the preparation," he added.

"Results bring motivation, but changing things is complicated because we're basically not training but recovering."

Roma are currently sixth in the Serie A standings, six points behind leaders AC Milan, and their meeting with Torino will be the eighth game in 24 days for Fonseca's side due to their commitments in the Europa League.

The capital club travel to Atalanta at 6pm local time on Sunday, after Torino host Bologna at 12.30pm.

There is then one final round of games on Wednesday Dec. 23, before the league takes a break until Sunday Jan. 3.