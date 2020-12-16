World
Italy expects to begin COVID vaccinations between Xmas and New Year
- Germany, France, Italy and five other European states announced they would coordinate the start of their COVID-19 vaccinations.
16 Dec 2020
ROME: Italy expects to begin COVID-19 vaccinations between Christmas and New Year's Day, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday, with the country set to receive an initial 1.83 million shots from Pfizer to begin its campaign.
On Tuesday, Germany, France, Italy and five other European states announced they would coordinate the start of their COVID-19 vaccinations.
The campaign will begin before the end of 2020 so long as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gives its green light to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at a meeting scheduled for Dec. 21.
Pakistan desires reduction of violence in Afghanistan to bolster hope for peace pact: Qureshi
Italy expects to begin COVID vaccinations between Xmas and New Year
Bitcoin breaks above $20,000 for first time
Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan: Study
Rouhani says Iran 'very happy' Trump leaving
SMEs vital for promoting economic activities, says Imran
Govt making all-out efforts to provide best health facilities to people, says PM
Pakistan’s improved security, successes against terrorism are ‘owed to the martyrs’ of APS: FO
Growth in Power Generation and Petroleum Sale: SBP
Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit
Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours
Renowned Pakistani space scientist Dr Yarjin Samad wins Young Leaders 2020 Award
Read more stories
Comments