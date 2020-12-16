Business & Finance
UK fund firm Ruffer piles $675 million into bitcoin in 'defensive move'
- UK fund manager Ruffer Investment Management has shifted around $675 million of its clients’ fortunes into bitcoin, an investor memo seen by Reuters shows.
16 Dec 2020
LONDON: UK fund manager Ruffer Investment Management has shifted around $675 million of its clients’ fortunes into bitcoin, an investor memo seen by Reuters shows, in one of the largest signals of rising institutional interest in the digital currency this year.
Pakistan desires reduction of violence in Afghanistan to bolster hope for peace pact: Qureshi
UK fund firm Ruffer piles $675 million into bitcoin in 'defensive move'
Bitcoin breaks above $20,000 for first time
Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan: Study
Rouhani says Iran 'very happy' Trump leaving
SMEs vital for promoting economic activities, says Imran
Govt making all-out efforts to provide best health facilities to people, says PM
Pakistan’s improved security, successes against terrorism are ‘owed to the martyrs’ of APS: FO
Growth in Power Generation and Petroleum Sale: SBP
Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit
Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours
Renowned Pakistani space scientist Dr Yarjin Samad wins Young Leaders 2020 Award
Read more stories
Comments