France's Macron says wants best relations possible with Britain
- Speaking at a joint news conference with Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Macron also said that he would like the integrity of the European single market to be maintained.
16 Dec 2020
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he wanted the best relationship possible with Britain as the European Union and Britain moved closer to sealing a post-Brexit trade deal.
