Sweden registers 7,556 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 135 deaths
- Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours, but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.
16 Dec 2020
STOCKHOLM: Sweden, whose soft-touch pandemic response has placed it in the global spotlight, on Wednesday registered 7,556 new coronavirus cases, Health Agency statistics showed.
The increase compared with a high of 7,935 new cases recorded last week.
Sweden registered 135 new deaths, taking the total to 7,802.
