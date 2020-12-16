AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian gasoil refining profits at 4-1/2-month peak, but further upside seen capped

  • Beyond Q1 2021, gasoil demand growth will depend on how well regional and global economies recover from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

Asian refining profits for gasoil have hit 4-1/2-month highs on recovering demand led by China and India, though analysts warn that rising shipments from those and other exporters may curb further gains.

Refining margins, also known as cracks, for the benchmark 10 ppm gasoil grade in Singapore have surged 42pc in the last month, but remain 54pc weaker than their historical average for this time of year, Refinitiv data showed.

Revived transportation and industrial activity in China and India since September have helped boost gasoil market sentiment, curbing Indian fuel exports and tightening regional stocks.

However, refiners across the region are expected to boost fuel output heading into 2021, potentially pressuring margins.

"Overall, Asia's gasoil complex will continue to struggle with the persistent supply overhang and limited arbitrage opportunities through large parts of the first half of 2021," said Sri Paravaikkarasu, director for Asia oil at consultancy FGE.

FGE estimates refinery runs have increased by about 800,000 barrels per day (bpd) over the last month, which alongside slowing demand growth would make the Asian gasoil surplus increase by some 180,000 bpd month-on-month in December.

Consultancy JBC Energy expects a gradual improvement in gasoil cracks in the first quarter of 2021, while Wood Mackenzie estimates gasoil demand to reach 8.8 million bpd, compared with 8.7 million bpd in Q4 2020.

Beyond Q1 2021, gasoil demand growth will depend on how well regional and global economies recover from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Traditionally large import markets such as Europe have been weak this year due to COVID-19, limiting arbitrage opportunities for traders sitting on stocks in Asia.

"Asian gasoil will be in large part driven by what happens to demand in Europe over the first part of 2021," said Philip Jones-Lux, energy market analyst at consultancy JBC Energy.

Coronavirus Gasoil Sri Paravaikkarasu fuel exports

Asian gasoil refining profits at 4-1/2-month peak, but further upside seen capped

Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan: Study

Rouhani says Iran 'very happy' Trump leaving

SMEs vital for promoting economic activities, says Imran

Govt making all-out efforts to provide best health facilities to people, says PM

Pakistan’s improved security, successes against terrorism are ‘owed to the martyrs’ of APS: FO

Growth in Power Generation and Petroleum Sale: SBP

Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours

Renowned Pakistani space scientist Dr Yarjin Samad wins Young Leaders 2020 Award

Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters