AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM stresses for more sports facilities to youth

  • This was stated by the Prime Minister after laying the foundation stone of Hayatabad Sports Complex Upgradation Project here on Wednesday.
APP 16 Dec 2020

PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Imran Khan here Wednesday Pakistan was sports loving country and stressed necessary steps to be taken for promotion of all those sports which had given identity and recognition to the country at international level.

This was stated by the Prime Minister after laying the foundation stone of Hayatabad Sports Complex Upgradation Project here on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival at the stadium, the Prime Minister was received by Governor KP Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Provincial Minister for Finance and Health, Taimour Salim Jhagra and officials of KP Sports Department.

Before start of the ceremony, one minute silence was observed to pay rich tributes to all those martyred students and teachers of Army Public School on their sixth martyred anniversary observed today.

The Prime Minister said PTI Government has started a number of mega projects for promotion of sports and strengthening of sports infrastructure in KP and Hayatabad sports complex upgradation project was a testimony of it. He said unfortunately no proper attention was paid in the past for promotion of sports.

He said Pakistan has second highest youth population in the world, therefore, international level sports facilities should be provided to youth by engaging them in positive and healthy activities.

The Prime Minister was told that under the upgradation project, an international standard cricket ground would be constructed besides increasing seating capacity for spectators, installation of digital score board, general public stands and all others related sports facilities to hold international level matches on this venue.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a fitness gymnasium and swimming pool for women having modern facilities.

The Prime Minister was briefed about ongoing construction work at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium at Peshawar besides laying foundation stone of Cricket Stadium at Kalam and Grassy Cricket Sports Ground at Swat.

The Prime Minister was also briefed about laying of hockey trough at five districts of KP to promote sports facilities for youth besides laying of tartan tracks for the athletes in four districts.

Projects related to Regi Sports City for promotion of Squash also came under discussion.

PM Imran Khan youth

PM stresses for more sports facilities to youth

Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan: Study

Rouhani says Iran 'very happy' Trump leaving

SMEs vital for promoting economic activities, says Imran

Govt making all-out efforts to provide best health facilities to people, says PM

Pakistan’s improved security, successes against terrorism are ‘owed to the martyrs’ of APS: FO

Growth in Power Generation and Petroleum Sale: SBP

Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours

Renowned Pakistani space scientist Dr Yarjin Samad wins Young Leaders 2020 Award

Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters