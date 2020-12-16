AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,547 Increased By ▲ 3.2 (0.07%)
BR30 22,724 Decreased By ▼ -10.4 (-0.05%)
KSE100 43,360 Increased By ▲ 109.35 (0.25%)
KSE30 18,102 Increased By ▲ 60.92 (0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

'Easter can be the new Christmas,' British minister suggests

  • Cases are ticking up again in the United Kingdom, and particularly in London which went into the highest tier of lockdown from midnight.
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government thinks people should make their own decision about meeting up for Christmas during the coronavirus pandemic, but given the risk some may want to wait for Easter to gather with their family, a British minister said on Wednesday.

After imposing the most onerous restrictions in British peacetime history, Johnson is keen to avoid becoming the prime minister who cancelled Christmas, even though the United Kingdom has the sixth worst official COVID-19 death toll in the world.

The government came under pressure on Tuesday to revise its plan to relax COVID-19 restrictions for five days around Christmas, with two influential medical journals making a rare joint appeal for the policy to be scrapped.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said it was for people to make up their own minds but suggested that for some Easter (in April 2021) could be the new Christmas - especially those who were in high risk groups.

"How much do they want to bring members of their broader family together at Christmas or whether they think on this occasion lets just keep it small and we can meet up in the Spring - Easter can be the new Christmas for some people," he told Sky.

"It's not for government to tell people exactly how to handle this situation," he told the BBC.

Some families have said they will meet up no matter what the government decrees.

COVID-19 has battered the United Kingdom: The government's most conservative death toll measure is 64,908, second only to Italy in Europe, while government borrowing is set to hit a peacetime high of 394 billion pounds ($531 billion) in 2020/21.

Medical views are divided with concern growing among cancer specialists, for example, that many cancers are going undiagnosed due to the public health focus on COVID-19.

Cases are ticking up again in the United Kingdom, and particularly in London which went into the highest tier of lockdown from midnight.

The highest tier means that pubs and restaurants are closed, but shops are not. Still, revellers partied into the night in London's Soho ahead of the restrictions, Reuters photographers said. One woman sported large purple burlesque feather fans.

Johnson, who before he became prime minister in 2019 repeatedly railed against "the creep of the nanny state", has kept England under COVID-19 lockdown of varying severity for much of 2020, often to the dismay of some members of his Conservative Party.

But Johnson is keen to avoid cancelling Christmas for the first time since frivolous behaviour was outlawed in the festival under Puritan leader Oliver Cromwell during the 16th Century. Pro-Christmas riots broke out in response to the Puritan crackdown.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have their own policies.

lockdown Boris Johnson Christmas Prime Minister Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick

'Easter can be the new Christmas,' British minister suggests

Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan: Study

Rouhani says Iran 'very happy' Trump leaving

SMEs vital for promoting economic activities, says Imran

Govt making all-out efforts to provide best health facilities to people, says PM

Pakistan’s improved security, successes against terrorism are ‘owed to the martyrs’ of APS: FO

Growth in Power Generation and Petroleum Sale: SBP

Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours

Renowned Pakistani space scientist Dr Yarjin Samad wins Young Leaders 2020 Award

Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters