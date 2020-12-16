LONDON: Britain's Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Europe's busiest airport Heathrow can build a third runway, overturning a legal decision to block the plan on environmental grounds.
Britain's highest court struck down February's Court of Appeal ruling that the UK government had failed to take into account climate change commitments when it approved the new runway in 2018.
UK Supreme Court rules Heathrow can have third runway
