Saudi Arabia receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines: health minister

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday morning and will begin distributing the shots in the next three days, the health minister said on Wednesday.

Tawfiq al-Rabiah asked citizens and residents to register to receive the vaccine and reiterated that the vaccine would be free to all in the country.

He did not specify how many shots had been received nor which vaccine it was. Last week, Saudi health authorities registered the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for import and use in the country.