Business & Finance
Irish annual house price deflation eases in October
16 Dec 2020
DUBLIN: Annual deflation in Irish residential property prices eased to 0.4pc in October from 0.8pc the previous month, Central Statistics Office data showed on Wednesday.
The annual fall seen in October was the fourth in a row.
Prices declined for the first time in seven years in July in the wake of the COVID-19 disruption.
Irish annual house price deflation eases in October
