Dec 16, 2020
Right decision to close educational institutions amid spike in COVID-19: Shafqat Mahmood

  • “Given the current high rate of corona infections and sadly deaths, it was the right decision to close educational institutions,” says the Minister.
  • On November 23, the federal government had announced to shut all educational institutions from November 26 to December 24 amid resurge in COVID-19 cases.
BR Web Desk 16 Dec 2020

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood backing his decision to close education institutes said that it was the right decision to close school amid deteriorating coronavirus situation in the country.

The federal minister expressed these views on twitter and expressed concern about education of the students.

He tweeted: “Given the current high rate of corona infections and sadly deaths, it was the right decision to close educational institutions.”

“Students should rest assured that the moment things get better all institutions will open. I am greatly concerned about their education,” he added.

On November 23, the federal government had announced to shut all educational institutions from November 26 to December 24 amid resurge in COVID-19 cases.

“It has been decided to close all educational institutions across Pakistan from November 26 till December 24. Winter vacations will start from December 25 to January 10,” Shafqat Mahmood had announced at a press conference after a meeting of inter-provincial education ministers.

