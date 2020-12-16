AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
Canada softens overall travel advisory for Pakistan

Ali Ahmed 16 Dec 2020

Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood informed that Canada has improved its overall travel advisory for Pakistan that will aid in developing economic ties with each other.

“I am glad to share the good news that Canada has improved its overall travel advisory for most parts of Pakistan. This will further improve once the COVID-19 restrictions are removed. This will help in promoting tourism and economic activities in Pakistan,” said Dawood in a tweet post on Wednesday.

“I wish to thank the Canadian High Commission for its support in this regard,” he added.

As per Canada’s travel advisory for Pakistan, the Canadian citizens are advised to avoid all travel to the area within 50 km of the border with Afghanistan, the areas within 10 km of the borders with China, India and Iran, as well as the Line of Control, except the Wagah official border crossing point and the road (Grand Trunk Road) leading there, the Khunjerab Pass official border crossing and the road (Karakorum Highway) leading there, the Pakistan-administered Kashmir, the province of Balochistan, the section of the Karakoram Highway from Mansehra to Chilas, via Battagram, Besham City, Dasu and Sazin and the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, except the following districts: Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Buner, Swat, Chitral.

It has also advised avoiding non-essential travel to the city of Karachi, due to to violence and the risk of terrorism.

