AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,551 Increased By ▲ 7.45 (0.16%)
BR30 22,719 Decreased By ▼ -15.75 (-0.07%)
KSE100 43,394 Increased By ▲ 143.33 (0.33%)
KSE30 18,122 Increased By ▲ 80.83 (0.45%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares rise on vaccine, Brexit hopes

  • The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%, with eyes on flash PMIs for December due in the morning session. Expectations are for a slight improvement in business activity over the previous month.
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

European shares extended gains to a third straight session on Wednesday on rising hopes of a Brexit trade deal and the possible roll-out of a COVID-19 vaccine in the continent before the new year.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%, with eyes on flash PMIs for December due in the morning session. Expectations are for a slight improvement in business activity over the previous month.

The optimism in Europe follows an upbeat session in Asia after a strong close on Wall Street overnight with the Nasdaq hitting yet another record on growing prospect of more US fiscal stimulus.

Investors will also be watching for the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's two-day meeting. The decision is due after European markets hours, at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT).

European shares NASDAQ US Federal Reserve Europe Asian stock pan European STOXX 600 index rose PMIs

European shares rise on vaccine, Brexit hopes

Govt making all-out efforts to provide best health facilities to people, says PM

Pakistan’s improved security, successes against terrorism are ‘owed to the martyrs’ of APS: FO

Growth in Power Generation and Petroleum Sale: SBP

Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours

Renowned Pakistani space scientist Dr Yarjin Samad wins Young Leaders 2020 Award

Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case

Coalition of US states likely to file new antitrust lawsuit against Google

Top US Congress leaders start second meeting on COVID-19 aid, government funding

Distribution of funds under NFC Award: Federal government says seeks to improve mechanism

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters