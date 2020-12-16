Markets
Hong Kong stocks up at lunch
- The Hang Seng Index added 0.82 percent, or 215.58 points, to 26,422.87.
16 Dec 2020
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares went into the break Wednesday on a positive note following a strong lead from Wall Street with traders growing hopeful US lawmakers are close to agreeing a new stimulus.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.82 percent, or 215.58 points, to 26,422.87.
Growth in Power Generation and Petroleum Sale: SBP
Hong Kong stocks up at lunch
Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan
Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit
Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours
Renowned Pakistani space scientist Dr Yarjin Samad wins Young Leaders 2020 Award
Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case
Coalition of US states likely to file new antitrust lawsuit against Google
Top US Congress leaders start second meeting on COVID-19 aid, government funding
Distribution of funds under NFC Award: Federal government says seeks to improve mechanism
Japan posts record run of export declines on soft US, China demand
Five million more Afghans will need help in 2021: UN
Read more stories
Comments