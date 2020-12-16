AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
BOP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
CHCC 136.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-2.63%)
DCL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.24%)
DGKC 110.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.65%)
EFERT 62.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.64%)
FCCL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.34%)
FFL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-6.54%)
HASCOL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.29%)
HBL 133.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.46%)
JSCL 28.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-8.5%)
KAPCO 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.42%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.52%)
MLCF 41.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.89%)
OGDC 107.12 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 13.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.48%)
PIOC 93.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-3.06%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.77%)
PPL 93.75 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.54%)
PSO 206.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.39%)
SNGP 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.93%)
STPL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.62%)
TRG 72.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-4.92%)
UNITY 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,558 Increased By ▲ 13.72 (0.3%)
BR30 22,774 Increased By ▲ 39.25 (0.17%)
KSE100 43,427 Increased By ▲ 176.31 (0.41%)
KSE30 18,125 Increased By ▲ 84.05 (0.47%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US’s Cargill Inc acquires 25pc shares of Fauji Akbar Portia Marine Terminal

  • This is Cargill's first investment into Pakistan, after the strategic intent announced in January 2019.
Ali Ahmed 16 Dec 2020

Just days after signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the United States agricultural firm Cargill has acquired a 25 percent stake in the Fauji Akbar Portia Marine Terminal Limited (FAP), Pakistan's leading bulk terminal.

“Cargill has acquired 25% shares of the FAP to expand the operations of the terminal to handle more cargo,” said Mahmood Moulvi, Advisor to the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, told Arab News.

Last week, Cargill and Fauji Foundation entered a long term strategic partnership in Pakistan. With this investment, Cargill has taken a minority equity stake in FAP and will handle grains, cereals, rice, oilseeds and fertilizers at Port Qasim.

This is Cargill's first investment into Pakistan, after the strategic intent announced in January 2019. Back in 2019, Cargill Inc announced to invest some $200 million in Pakistan over the coming three to five years in sectors ranging from dairy, to edible oils and animal feed.

“It will augment the company’s investment strategy of expansion including increasing handling and storage capacity. More investment will be made in the future as the company is exploring options in commodity trading, feed milling, dairy and poultry processing, oilseed crushing,” informed Moulvi.

During the MoU signing, Fauji Foundation Chairman, Waqar Malik stated: "To conclude this transaction at this point in time is a clear signal and validation of the Pakistan opportunity seen by the world's leading player in agriculture commodities.

“With its global port experience, Cargill will help drive greater operational efficiencies for the port to reach its potential of handling agri-cargo safely and efficiently," he said.

Pakistan INVESTMENT Cargill Fauji Akbar Portia Marine Terminal

US’s Cargill Inc acquires 25pc shares of Fauji Akbar Portia Marine Terminal

Over 41 percent health workers faced verbal, physical assault while battling COVID-19 in Pakistan

Afghan peace talks: Taliban delegation arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours

Renowned Pakistani space scientist Dr Yarjin Samad wins Young Leaders 2020 Award

Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case

Coalition of US states likely to file new antitrust lawsuit against Google

Top US Congress leaders start second meeting on COVID-19 aid, government funding

Distribution of funds under NFC Award: Federal government says seeks to improve mechanism

Japan posts record run of export declines on soft US, China demand

Five million more Afghans will need help in 2021: UN

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters