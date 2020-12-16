Technology
Google resolves problem with Gmail after outage
16 Dec 2020
Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it had resolved a problem with Gmail due to which some of its users had faced issues with the mailing platform, just a day after a global outage affected YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive.
Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages, showed there were more than 13,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Gmail.
"Please rest assured that system reliability is a top priority at Google, and we are making continuous improvements to make our systems better," Google said
Many of Google's services were on Monday hit by an outage that affected thousands for nearly an hour.
