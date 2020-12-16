AVN 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-4.84%)
BOP 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
CHCC 136.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.42%)
DCL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.61%)
DGKC 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.27%)
EFERT 62.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.59%)
EPCL 48.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.05%)
FCCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.75%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-5.73%)
HASCOL 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.67%)
HBL 132.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.52%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.6%)
JSCL 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-6.68%)
KAPCO 27.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.7%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-4.31%)
OGDC 106.45 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.02%)
PAEL 36.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.04%)
PIOC 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-3.39%)
POWER 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.97%)
PPL 92.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.5%)
PSO 205.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-0.82%)
SNGP 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.61%)
STPL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-4.38%)
UNITY 28.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.55%)
WTL 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
BR100 4,550 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (0.14%)
BR30 22,698 Decreased By ▼ -35.78 (-0.16%)
KSE100 43,350 Increased By ▲ 98.8 (0.23%)
KSE30 18,086 Increased By ▲ 44.96 (0.25%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Fosun Pharma to buy 100mn doses of BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for mainland China

  • Separately, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd aims to have enough capacity to produce at least 100 million doses of a vaccine candidate from British partner AstraZeneca PLC by year-end.
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd on Wednesday said it will buy at least 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from Germany's BioNTech SE for use in mainland China next year, if the vaccine receives approval.

The Chinese government has not announced supply deals with Western drugmakers, which instead have partnered local firms.

Fosun said it will be entitled to 60% of annual gross profit from sales of doses that it will make from imported bulk ingredients, and 65% of profit from sales of doses imported ready for use.

For the initial supply of 50 million doses, Fosun will make an advance payment to BioNTech of 250 million euros ($303.80 million) - half by Dec. 30 and the remainder after regulatory approval - the firm said in a Hong Kong stock exchange filing.

The vaccine developed by BioNTech and US partner Pfizer Inc has been administered to the public in Britain and the United States, and has received emergency-use approval in several other countries.

China has granted emergency-use status to two candidate vaccines from state-backed Sinopharm and one from Sinovac Biotech Ltd. It has approved a fourth, from CanSino Biologics Inc, for military use.

Separately, Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd aims to have enough capacity to produce at least 100 million doses of a vaccine candidate from British partner AstraZeneca PLC by year-end.

Late on Tuesday, Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding Co said it has agreed to double the supply of the Sputnik-V vaccine to its Russian home.

It now aims to make enough doses for at least 40 million Russians next year.

Fosun Pharma has brought two BioNTech candidate COVID-19 vaccines into clinical trials in China and is yet to receive regulatory approval for either.

AstraZeneca BioNTech Pfizer Inc Sinopharm Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd Fosun CanSino Biologics Inc Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding Co Western drugmakers

Fosun Pharma to buy 100mn doses of BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for mainland China

Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case

Coalition of US states likely to file new antitrust lawsuit against Google

Distribution of funds under NFC Award: Federal government says seeks to improve mechanism

Japan posts record run of export declines on soft US, China demand

Five million more Afghans will need help in 2021: UN

$1 billion returned to Saudi Arabia, says Qureshi

Audit of impact of incentives to five zero-rated sectors: Mechanism will be devised, Hafeez tells cabinet

Jul-Oct LSMI output up 5.46 percent YoY

Senate elections thru 'show of hands': Government decides to approach SC

AGP urges government to seek guidance from SC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters