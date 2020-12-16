AVN 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.66 (-5.29%)
Pakistan's COVID-19 death toll crosses 9000 mark after country reports 105 fatalities in 24 hours

  • The country reported its highest number of deaths in a single day after the novel virus claimed 105 lives in the past 24 hours.
  • 2,731 news cases were also reported.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 16 Dec 2020

The novel coronavirus claimed 105 more lives in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 9,010.

The last time the country reported its highest number of deaths in a single day was on June 30. In the last 24 hours, 38,028 tests were conducted across the country, out of which 2,731 came out positive.

Pakistan has so far tested 6,136,799 people out of which 445,977 have tested COVID-19 positive. Currently, there are 48,369 active cases in the country, out of which 2,510 are critical cases.

In the last 24 hours, 2,265 people have also recovered from the virus, taking the total number to 388,598.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was informed on Tuesday that Hyderabad recorded the highest positivity rate of cases at 22.45 percent on Monday. The second highest positivity ratio in the country was observed in Karachi which was 19.89 percent, followed by Peshawar with 19.04 percent.

