Taiwan's CPC seeks LNG for Jan-Feb after nuclear outage: sources
16 Dec 2020
SINGAPORE/TAIPEI: Taiwan's state-owned CPC Corp is seeking liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes following a sudden outage at a nuclear plant in the country's north, trade sources said on Wednesday.
It is seeking cargoes for delivery in January and February, although details of its exact requirements were not immediately clear.
"They likely require an extra cargo a month for that period," one of the sources said.
Taiwan's Atomic Energy Council said in a statement on Monday there was a sudden outage at one unit at its Second Nuclear Power Plant in northern Taiwan.
The Council said on Tuesday the unit had been fixed, but it would only be restarted once checks and a review of the incident had been completed.
