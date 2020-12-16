AVN 83.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-5.18%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
CHCC 136.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.38 (-2.42%)
DCL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-5.88%)
DGKC 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.27%)
EFERT 62.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.46%)
EPCL 47.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.62%)
FCCL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.75%)
FFL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-5.38%)
HASCOL 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.16%)
HBL 132.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.5%)
HUBC 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.84%)
HUMNL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.6%)
JSCL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-6.51%)
KAPCO 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.16%)
KEL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-4.26%)
OGDC 105.89 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.49%)
PAEL 36.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.95%)
PIBTL 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.89%)
PIOC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-3.96%)
POWER 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.57%)
PPL 92.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.92%)
PSO 204.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-0.88%)
SNGP 45.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.85%)
STPL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.46%)
TRG 73.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-4.53%)
UNITY 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.44%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.84%)
BR100 4,546 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (0.03%)
BR30 22,654 Decreased By ▼ -79.83 (-0.35%)
KSE100 43,310 Increased By ▲ 59.15 (0.14%)
KSE30 18,069 Increased By ▲ 28.6 (0.16%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Taiwan's CPC seeks LNG for Jan-Feb after nuclear outage: sources

  • It is seeking cargoes for delivery in January and February, although details of its exact requirements were not immediately clear.
Reuters 16 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE/TAIPEI: Taiwan's state-owned CPC Corp is seeking liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes following a sudden outage at a nuclear plant in the country's north, trade sources said on Wednesday.

It is seeking cargoes for delivery in January and February, although details of its exact requirements were not immediately clear.

"They likely require an extra cargo a month for that period," one of the sources said.

Taiwan's Atomic Energy Council said in a statement on Monday there was a sudden outage at one unit at its Second Nuclear Power Plant in northern Taiwan.

The Council said on Tuesday the unit had been fixed, but it would only be restarted once checks and a review of the incident had been completed.

LNG Taiwan Taiwan's state owned CPC Corp January Taiwan's Atomic Energy Council CPC Corp Nuclear Power Plant

Taiwan's CPC seeks LNG for Jan-Feb after nuclear outage: sources

Australia sues Facebook over user data, echoing US antitrust case

Coalition of US states likely to file new antitrust lawsuit against Google

Distribution of funds under NFC Award: Federal government says seeks to improve mechanism

Japan posts record run of export declines on soft US, China demand

Five million more Afghans will need help in 2021: UN

$1 billion returned to Saudi Arabia, says Qureshi

Audit of impact of incentives to five zero-rated sectors: Mechanism will be devised, Hafeez tells cabinet

Jul-Oct LSMI output up 5.46 percent YoY

Senate elections thru 'show of hands': Government decides to approach SC

AGP urges government to seek guidance from SC

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters