Achakzai's allegations against Punjab baseless: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz commenting on the allegations of supporting English and other invaders by Punjabi people has said that the PDM leadership is completely unaware about the history of the sub-continent.

Mahmood Achakzai's allegations against Punjab are baseless and away from reality. He said that Punjab is the land of brave and courageous people. It always welcome all with open arms. Punjab is the land of sensible and dignified people.

The sincerity and integrity of the people of Punjab is matchless. He said that PDM leadership wants to make Pakistan destabilized by promoting regionalism and provincialism in the country. He said that Punjab has always failed the conspiracies of English and other invaders.

Raja Yassir said that Achakzai has given historical reference of the attack of Shuja ul Mulk on Afghanistan and said that it was done with the help of Punjabi people.

It was directly attack on the integrity of the people of Punjab. Raja Yassir corrected the statement of Achakzai and said that Shuja ul Mulk, who was the grandson of Ahmad Shah Abdali, wants to get his state back in Kabul.

For the said purpose he made an army with the help of English and other communities of the subcontinent and decided to attack on Afghanistan through the route of Punjab. But Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the Ruler of Punjab of that time rejected his offer and didn't allow him to attack on Afghanistan by passing through Punjab. Consequently Shuja ul Mulk attacked Afganistan by adopting the path of Sindh and Balochistan. Leading Ameer's of Sindh also supported Shuja ul Mulk and gave him support in shape of money and other necessary items. Amir Tamoor the son of Shah Shujah also attacked Kandahar, Afghanistan through the route of Balochistan.

The army of Dost Mohammad the Ruler of Afghanistan denied to fight against them, therefore, Shuja ul Mulk made his government in Afghanistan.

Raja Yasir surprisingly said that during this all activity, "where Punjab stands". Punjab did not support the invaders. Mahmood Achakzai should criticize Sindh and Balochistan rather to criticize on Punjab.

It is an historical fact that Punjab has always rejected any type of support for English and other invaders in history. He said that PDM leadership is plotting against the sovereignty of the country by promoting provincialism and criticizing state institutions.

He said that people of Punjab are well aware about the evil designs of the opposition leadership; therefore, they rejected the call of PDM and didn't participate in the political circus held in Lahore on last Sunday.

