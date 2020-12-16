AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
Pakistan

Buzdar advises opposition to shun negative politics

Recorder Report 16 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has advised the opposition to shun negative politics after failed Minar-e-Pakistan show.

"The people have given a strong verdict against the corrupt opposition leaders and resignation stunt of the PDM has also been badly exposed as like its public meetings," the CM said, adding: "The developmental politics will prevail in the country and the people have foiled every conspiracy against the democratic mandate of the PTI."

The CM stressed the negative tactics of the opposition will not be tolerated; the opposition should rest till 2023 as the people have strong confidence over PM Imran Khan.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the PDM is fast moving towards its logical end and the 11-party collusion will evaporate like autumn leaves.

"The whole nation watched the opposition's filth at historic Minar-e-Pakistan and the utter disappointment on the faces of the princess and her bondmaids reveal their failure," she said, adding: "The opposition is sabotaging the control corona efforts but their designs will be thwarted with the support of the people."

The CM in his message on the occasion of Army Public School Peshawar tragedy, the CM said the nation will always remember the immortal sacrifice of teachers and students of APS Peshawar on December 16.

"The martyrs' great sacrifices resulted in uniting the nation against the spate of terrorism and gave new courage to them; this resulted in a mortal defeat to the wicked enemy and Pakistan emerged as a citadel of peace," he said, adding: "There is no room for terrorism and fanaticism and the PTI government will achieve the target of a tolerant society."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

