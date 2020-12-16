AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (8.01%)
Pakistan

Taliban delegation due today

Recorder Report 16 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: A high-level Taliban delegation is arriving today (Wednesday) for holding talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on issues of "mutual interest".

According to Dr Mohammad Naeem, spokesperson of the Taliban's Qatar political office, the visit is being taken place at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Mullah Baradar Akhund, the deputy to Taliban chief and head of its Qatar political office, is leading the Taliban delegation which left for Islamabad late Tuesday night.

"Today (Tuesday), a high level delegation led by Mullah Baradar Akhund, Political Deputy and Head of the political office, IEA, left for Islamabad at the official invitation of neighboring country Pakistan. The delegation will hold talks with Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi," Dr Naeem said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he stated: "The delegation will discuss issues of mutual interest. In particular, problems of refugees, relaxation and facilitation of Afghans' movement to Pakistan, as well as the problems of Afghan traders are envisaged to be discussed."

